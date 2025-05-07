Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CQP opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.77%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

