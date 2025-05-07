Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.