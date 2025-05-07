Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of BMA opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

