Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $401.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

