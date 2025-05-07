Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,299 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMOT opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

