Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,632 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.