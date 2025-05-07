Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,632 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.
Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.