Stifel Financial Corp Sells 563 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EAT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

