Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1.61 Million Position in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UFO opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

