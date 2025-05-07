Stock Buyback Program Announced by XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Board of Directors

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

