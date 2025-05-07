Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $82,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,533.09. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9 has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

