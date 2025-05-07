StockNews.com Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to “Strong-Buy”

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

