StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares in the company, valued at $92,351,240.19. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,519,693.30. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,457 shares of company stock worth $10,065,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.