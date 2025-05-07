Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $619.00 to $614.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $374.20 and last traded at $375.42. 5,144,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,989,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.37.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Strategy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after buying an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Strategy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.34.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.
About Strategy
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.