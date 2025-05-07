Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $619.00 to $614.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $374.20 and last traded at $375.42. 5,144,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,989,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.37.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Get Strategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares worth $12,535,866. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Strategy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after buying an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.34.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.