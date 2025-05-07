Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 96,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 818,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.