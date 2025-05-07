Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,668,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.