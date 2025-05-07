Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.94% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GVAL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 108,381 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVAL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

