Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.90 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $65.39.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
