Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 79,051 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Laureate Education worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,703,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

