Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 428.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 277,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.