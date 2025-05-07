Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

