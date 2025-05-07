Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 21,782 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

IYM opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $483.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

