Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 28,106 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.46 and a one year high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

