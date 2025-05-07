Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $236.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TTWO opened at $231.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

