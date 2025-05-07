TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.19.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$7.48 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,393.93. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$201,372.26. Insiders bought a total of 59,314 shares of company stock worth $453,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

