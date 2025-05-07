TD Securities Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $5.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after acquiring an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after buying an additional 502,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 289,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

