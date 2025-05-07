Ted Buchan & Co Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ted Buchan & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

