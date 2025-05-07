Teekay Tankers (TNK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $146.31 million for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.