TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,170,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 13,258.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 213,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,381,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

