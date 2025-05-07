TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,465 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 5,801 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $46.48.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
