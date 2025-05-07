TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,465 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 5,801 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after purchasing an additional 146,702 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,237,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

