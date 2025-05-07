The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,045 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 135,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ANDE opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

