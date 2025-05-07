The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,849.05. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

