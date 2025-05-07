The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $13.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.
GT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
