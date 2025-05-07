The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.