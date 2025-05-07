Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352,536 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.90 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

