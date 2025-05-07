Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Tiptree Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.90.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
