Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 10,791.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.