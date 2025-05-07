Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Titan International worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Titan International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 312,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

