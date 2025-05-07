Top Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 4th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration or distribution of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind or solar. Their performance typically tracks fluctuations in energy prices, shifts in regulatory policy and broader supply-and-demand dynamics in global markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. 113,968,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day moving average of $325.18. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,215,620. The company has a market capitalization of $957.50 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $127.51 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. 16,574,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

