Top Gold Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, development or processing of gold. They offer investors indirect exposure to movements in the gold price, while also reflecting company-specific factors such as production costs, reserve levels and operational performance. Because gold miners’ profits tend to rise faster than the metal’s spot price when gold rallies, their stocks can deliver leveraged returns relative to the underlying commodity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 59,084,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,809,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,626,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.15. 1,935,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,760. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.94.

