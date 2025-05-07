Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Tesla, Broadcom, Eaton, Chevron, and Micron Technology are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and supply goods used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, and building materials. Their performance tends to reflect broader economic activity, since demand for industrial products rises and falls with business investment and infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 113,968,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.64. 17,749,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,215,620. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $957.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $127.51 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.58. 5,931,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.62.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. 12,386,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 18,886,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,326,456. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

