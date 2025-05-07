TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $292.00, but opened at $311.03. TopBuild shares last traded at $295.65, with a volume of 49,560 shares traded.

The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

