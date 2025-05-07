Tourmaline Bio’s (TRML) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 243.88% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

TRML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

