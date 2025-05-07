Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 32,004 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 37,214.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 107,951 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

OXLC stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.92%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

