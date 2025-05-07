Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after buying an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,650,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after buying an additional 2,691,546 shares during the last quarter. Talos Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $9,147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,437,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

