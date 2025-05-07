Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.