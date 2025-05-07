Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 17,115 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 758.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAIL shares. StockNews.com downgraded FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

