Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 17,701 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 705.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 198.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,303 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ECVT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

