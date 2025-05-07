Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $16,606,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,541.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 143,068 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of SPB opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

