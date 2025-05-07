Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $720.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

