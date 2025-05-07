Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 397,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,637 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LASR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Insider Activity

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.