Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -192.51 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 21,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $572,795.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,892.55. This trade represents a 44.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $175,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,620. The trade was a 39.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,361 in the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.